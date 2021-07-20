Start of construction of a hotel long planned for MetroCenter seemingly looms.
MetroCenter Partnership LLC owns the 3.06-acre property, located at 261 French Landing Drive, having paid $3,025,000 million for it in August 2019.
The LLC has landed tree removal permit for the site.
According to documents filed with Metro, the hotel building will stand six floors and accommodate a Residence Inn by Marriott. Previously filed documents note one building with 124 guestrooms and a 4,000-square-foot restaurant building positioned at the front of the property.
The Post was unable to contact the owners for other details.
The property sits adjacent to buildings home to a Candlewood Suites hotel, StagePost Studios, United Way and Comcast.
