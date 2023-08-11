On-site work is slated for the fourth quarter on the first building of a two-structure development slated to unfold near First Horizon Park in downtown’s North Capitol district.
Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners will undertake the project on two former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021. The company landed Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approval in August 2022.
With addresses at 900 Second Ave. N. and 1000 Second Ave. N. and located near First Horizon Park, the two properties offer a collective 5.93 acres and, due to previous demolition, no buildings.
The first building will rise at 900 Second and stand six floors. It will offer 339 apartment units, some live-work space and a 400-space parking garage. Permits are being sought, Stuart Proffitt, PDP founding partner, told the Post.
“We’re on track — if remaining city approvals progress as hoped — to start construction in the fourth quarter,” Proffitt said Friday, adding the company is not ready to announce its general contractor.
The future second building (at 1000 Second Ave. N.) will offer segments with both six and 12 floors. A unit count has not been finalized, Proffitt said.
The Music City Greenway will “sever” the two buildings, with the Cumberland Greenway running along their eastern segments.
Proffitt Dixon Partners has enlisted Owensboro, Ky.-based Axiom Architecture, Nashville-based EOA and Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects to design the buildings. A name for the project has not been finalized.
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property. The company also developed a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building. In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
