900

900 Second Ave. N.

 Courtesy of PDP

On-site work is slated for the fourth quarter on the first building of a two-structure development slated to unfold near First Horizon Park in downtown’s North Capitol district.

Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners will undertake the project on two former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021. The company landed Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approval in August 2022.   