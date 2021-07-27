Nashville-based Vintage South Development and Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners have begun construction of and released images for Laurel & Pine, a mixed-use development to be situated on a six-acre site in East Nashville.
Unfolding at 905 Cherokee Ave. near Ellington Parkway, the development will offer 166 apartment units (to be called The Flats at Laurel & Pine) and approximately 25,000 square feet of commercial space within adaptively reused existing buildings located on the site.
As the Post reported in January, Vintage South and Shelton McNally paid $6.4 million for the property, which is located in the East Hill neighborhood and had been home to multiple nondescript buildings (read here), two of which were razed and a pair to be updated.
The Flats at Laurel & Pine will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, along with eight three-bedroom townhomes. A swimming pool, fitness center and dog park also are slated.
The 25,000 square feet of commercial space will include 15,000 square feet of for-lease office space, five retail suites and one anchor restaurant space, located in multiple buildings. There will be 288 parking spaces shared across the site.
A price tag for the project is not being disclosed, and a late 2022 completion is eyed for the entirety.
For the residential component, Bernard L. Weinstein & Associates is the architect of record, Centric Architecture (Gina Emmanuel) is the design architect, Bacar Construction is the general contractor, and Fulmer Lucas Engineering (Jay Fulmer) is the civil engineer, the release notes. Each is Nashville based.
For the commercial component, Vintage South’s longtime locally based partners are each involved in this project. Centric Architecture is the architect of record, CITY Construction (Chris Parker) is the general contractor, Fulmer Lucas Engineering is the civil engineer, and Sagemont Real Estate (Trent Yates & Jeremiah Pyron) will handle marketing and leasing.
The Laurel & Pine site is located about 2.5 miles northeast of the River North site on which the Oracle campus will unfold.
“We purchased the land before Oracle closed on River North, but now more than ever believe that East Nashville along the Ellington Parkway corridor will continue to grow rapidly,” Vintage South Founder and CEO Nathan Lyons, said in the release. “Our goal has always been to create neighborhood hubs where residents can live, work, eat and shop, and we believe that we will achieve this at Laurel & Pine.”
Founded by Jim Shelton and Conor McNally in 2017, Shelton McNally Real Estates Partners and undertaken deals with a collective investment value of about $330 million and 2,200 units. The company has an additional $150 million in the development pipeline.
McNally said the vision for Laurel & Pine “fits perfectly with East Nashville.”
