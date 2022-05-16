A floor in a three-level office building located near the Hillwood-area Trader Joe's and Target and with a Vanderbilt University connection has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Opened in 2006, the building offers an address of 85 White Bridge Road. The building is distinctive in that there are very few office condo structures of that age and type and located in that general location.
The second-level space had been for lease and is now also offered for sale. With 35 parking spaces included, the floor spans 9,790 square feet and has no tenant.
Teasley Properties LLC owns the floor, having paid $725,000 in 2014, Metro records show.
Of note, the nonprofit Harold S. Vanderbilt Bridge Education Association owns one floor of the building. That floor is home to Vanderbilt Bridge Center, a member-owned duplicate bridge club named for Harold Stirling Vanderbilt, the man credited with inventing card game contract bridge in the mid-1920s. Vanderbilt, who died in 1970, was the great-grandson of VU founder Cornelius Vanderbilt.
Teasley Properties has enlisted Stephen Prather, a first vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
“It’s a good opportunity for a tenant or a buyer on the medical side,” said Prather, adding the space is built out and can also be used for general office purposes.
