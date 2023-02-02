A West Nashville property once home to a rug business and located near the building housing Sprintz Furniture Warehouse has been listed for sale for $1.3 million.

The 0.21-acre property offers a small, nondescript building and sits at 340 White Bridge Pike.

340

340 White Bridge Pike is seen with the red icon.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.