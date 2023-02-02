The listing is the equivalent of $6.19 million per acre, with the $1.3 million asking price a bit high compared to the figures involving similar properties in the area, sources said. For example, the 0.26-acre White Bridge Pike property once home to a McDougal’s Chicken recently was offered for sale for $950,000 (read here).
Metro records show Amir Esfandyari and Farideh Sadri own the property, having paid $189,500 for it in 2001. The pair previously operated Persian Rug Gallery from the site’s building, with that business now located in Brentwood.
Esfandyari and Sadri have enlisted Rebecca White, an agent with Franklin-based EXP Commercial, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.