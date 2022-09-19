A West Nashville medical office building located next to Target and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has sold for $21 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of Belle Meade Medical Plaza, located at 28 White Bridge Road, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Healthcare Realty Trust.

BMMP art

Belle Meade Medical Plaza

