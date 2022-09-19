A West Nashville medical office building located next to Target and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has sold for $21 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of Belle Meade Medical Plaza, located at 28 White Bridge Road, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Healthcare Realty Trust.
Founded in 1992 and publicly traded, HRT is a real estate investment trust that manages, acquires and develops outpatient medical office buildings. It is involved with multiple Nashville MOBs with a collective more than 1 million square feet, according to the company website.
In addition to Nashville, Healthcare Realty Trust owns and/or manages medical office buildings in Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Tampa, among other U.S. cities.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Boston-based MLL Capital, which paid $11.5 million for the 2.3-acre property in December 2019 and gave the three-story modernist building various upgrades, marketing materials note.
MLL specializes in the purchasing and upgrading of medical office buildings. The company also has holdings in Charlotte and Chicago, among other cities. Though the White Bridge Road building seemingly was MLL’s only Nashville holding, the company owns two buildings in Murfreesboro and one in Franklin, according to its website.
Home to Fresenius Kidney Care, Premier Radiology and Star Physical Therapy, among other clinical services businesses, Belle Meade Medical Plaza opened in 1982 and offers about 84,200 square feet, according to the marketing materials.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In