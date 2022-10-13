A 15-story mixed-use building is planned for the site of the West End Avenue structure to be demolished and last home to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
Nashville Business Journal reports H.G. Hill Realty Company and Chartwell Residential, both locally based, will partner on the project.
To rise at 2900 West End Ave., the building will offer 305 apartments and up to 5,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space the business publication notes. A mid-2023 groundbreaking is being targeted.
NBJ reports the local office of Orlando-based Baker Barrios Architects is handling design work. Locally based Catalyst Design Group will serve as engineer and land-planner. The local office of Skanka has been engaged to oversee pre-construction services.
Ben Schaedle, senior partner at Chartwell Residential, and Jimmy Granbery, Hill Realty CEO, will oversee the development effort.
“Chartwell Residential is excited to work with H.G. Hill Realty on the development of 2900 West End," Schaedle emailed the Post. "We look forward to delivering an iconic project to suited to a premier real estate location along West End Avenue.”
In addition to the ex-grocery building and an empty adjacent structure, the property offers a large surface parking lot that runs along 29th Avenue North.
Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demolition work, with the permit valued at $10,000. The Piggly Wiggly closed April 20.
Hill Realty has owned the three-parcel, 1.48-acre site since 1923, according to Metro records. The to-be-razed building was constructed in 1950s. Independent grocery stores, including Bi Rite and Apple Market, operated in the space since 1970.
The future 15-story building will not rise on the sites of the adjacent structures accommodating, among other businesses, Indian restaurant Bombay Palace, fashion retailer UAL and Wilson Bank & Trust, as those are owned by non-Hill Realty entities. To the immediate north of the site sits a Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel (see here).