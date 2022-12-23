The Vanderbilt University-area property home to Chili’s restaurant has sold for $5.25 million — with the seller a West Tennessee real estate investor who continues to divest related to his Nashville holdings.

The address of the 0.36-acre property is 2322 West End Ave.

2322

The building housing Chili's as seen in 2019

