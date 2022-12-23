The Vanderbilt University-area property home to Chili’s restaurant has sold for $5.25 million — with the seller a West Tennessee real estate investor who continues to divest related to his Nashville holdings.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC that seemingly is affiliated with Nashville-based Grace Development. The company owns three properties positioned adjacent to the just-acquired site and fronting West End.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Robert Rogers, who paid $446,523 for the property in 1990, Metro records note. Rogers recently sold a nearby apartment building, with an address of 217 24th Ave. N. and once used as space for addiction treatment services company Cumberland Heights, for $2 million (read here).
In addition, Rogers is seeking to sell to Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company the Elliston Place property home to Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (read here).
Via various LLCs, members of Grace also own the properties at 2320-2316-2304 West End Ave. The latter is a suburban-oriented one-story retail strip center anchored by an Office Depot.
Grace garnered local headlines in 2015 when it disclosed plans for an 18-story mixed-use building with 300 apartments to rise at 2305-2311 Elliston Place (read here). Accommodating a suburban-oriented one-story retail structure similar to the Office Depot building, that property’s backside is severed from Grace’s four West End Avenue properties by an alley.
The proposed tower project — a pre-World War II-constructed apartment house was razed related to the effort — failed to materialize.
Grace officials could not be reached for comment regarding plans for their real estate holdings located within the 2300 block of the two streets.
The Grace Development website notes the company owns numerous properties — primarily nondescript suburban retail buildings such as the one on West End Avenue — in six states. It is unclear if Grace has ever undertaken the redevelopment of an urban site.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.