Nashville-based real estate firm Carter-Haston has paid $61.5 million for the two-building, West End corridor-located Duet Apartments, according to a Davidson County Register of Deed document.

The seller of the property, with a main address of 300 31st Ave. N. was an LLC affiliated with Seattle-based Security Properties. The LLC paid $51 million for the two buildings in transactions from both 2016 and 2017, Metro records show.

