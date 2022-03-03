A small commercial building located in the West End corridor and offered for sale since July 2021 has seen its listing price increased to $1,695,000.
Located at 117 30th Ave. N. and near a First Horizon Bank branch, the 0.14-acre property offers a one-story former home that was constructed in 1930 and is zoned to accommodate commercial/residential use. The building is unoccupied.
Previously, the property was offered for sale in mid-2021 for $1.5 million — almost twice the figure for which it last sold in December 2019.
Retail Partners Thirty owns the property, having paid $850,000 for it in December 2019, according to Metro records. The Post was unable to determine details of that entity, which shares an address with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Centennial Retail Services.
Cameron Bice and Matt Cooper, affiliate brokers with Nashville-based Baker Storey McDonald Properties, are handling the marketing of the property for the owner.
Bice told the Post last year that any future owner will likely demolish the structure and redevelop the site with a multi-level, multi-unit high-end residential building similar to the building located to the immediate south of the for-sale property. He could not be reached for comment.
The offering is the equivalent of $1,239 per foot base on the size of the 1,368-square-foot structure on the site.
