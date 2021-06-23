A West Nashville building once home to a Captain D’s and previously — and briefly — serving as the second Davidson County location of Corky’s Ribs & BBQ has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The property has an address of 6400 Charlotte Pike.
As the Post reported in October 2019, a permit was issued related to updating the building in which Corky’s would establish a presence. Collier Restaurant Group, the Corky’s parent company, opened the restaurant a few weeks before Nashville shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant would later reopen briefly and then closed permanently.
Brentwood-based T.C. Summers Inc. owns the 0.59-acre property, which offers the one-story restaurant building opened in 1994. A related entity has owned the property since 1956, according to Metro Planning Department records.
The owners have enlisted Shane Bowen, senior associate with the retail services group in Avison Young's Nashville office, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
A chain based in Memphis, Corky’s Ribs & BBQ operates five restaurants in Tennessee (one in the Davidson County segment of Brentwood, three in the Memphis area and one in Pigeon Forge), two in Texas, two in Arkansas and one in the Memphis suburb of Olive Branch, Mississippi. The Brentwood restaurant has an address of 100 Franklin Road.
