A.J. Capital Partners has paid a collective $17.05 million for two industrial-zoned properties located in Wedgewood-Houston, the mixed-used south side district in which the Nashville-based development company operates its headquarters and has undertaken various projects.
The addresses of the two properties (one with a warehouse) are 446 Chestnut St. and 464 Chestnut St.
The seller of 446 Chestnut ($12.25 million) was a trust, a previous iteration of which paid $165,000 for the 1.46-acre property in 1997, Metro records show.
The seller of 464 Chestnut ($4.8 million) was McAlco Construction Inc., which paid $95 million for the .64-acre property in 1995.
With the properties collectively totaling 2.1 acres, the deal is the equivalent of about $8.1 million per acre, one of the higher such figures paid for Wedgewood-Houston property.
A.J. Capital also owns 426 Chestnut St., which sits next to 446 Chestnut.
Officials with A.J. Capital — known for its May Hosiery Co-op and Nashville Warehouse Company, both located near the just-acquired properties — could not be reached for comment regarding any future plans.
The Post was unable to determine if broker were involved in the deal.
A.J. Capital, which developed the Midtown site of Graduate Nashville hotel, also operates an office in Chicago.
