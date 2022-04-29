Nashville-based developer Lee Zoller is looking to purchase Wedgewood-Houston's Track One building.
Home to Artisan Guitars and the since-closed Clawson’s Pub and Deli, among other businesses, the property hugs the CSX railroad tracks and offers an address of 1201 Fourth Ave. S.
Scott Lewis owns the property, having paid $775,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show. Constructed in 1924 by the Nashville Decatur Railroad, Track One originally served as a Dobson-Hicks feed and seed warehouse serving farming communities and recognized for a grain silo (no longer present). It was converted to office and retail space early this century and landed a rehabbing in 2018.
With its interior-accessed businesses, Track One is similar in form and function to the nearby Houston Station, which is owned by a group of investors led by Gordon Gilbreath. The two old-school masonry buildings are separated by the railroad tracks — with A.J. Capital Group’s May Hosiery Co-op and Nashville Warehouse Company both also located nearby.
According to a Metro document, Zoller has created a charter related to his future project. Sources told the Post Zoller has the property under contract and that he is expected to add some future buildings to the site after he finalizes the transaction with Lewis.
Spanning 70,000 square feet, the old-school masonry Track One building is considered by many as an early forerunner, perhaps more than any other, of Wedgewood-Houston’s major changes that started in the early 2000s.
Zoller, who could not be reached for comment, has undertaken work near Wedgewood-Houston previously. Via his Division Street Development, he handled the adaptive reuse of a building in Chestnut Hill. Called The Sanders, the commercial building sits on a V-shaped parcel at 1420 Third Ave. S. (read here) and offers Saint Elle (an events space) and Made In Network as tenants.
In addition, Zoller is planning a flat-iron-esque mixed-use building (read here) on a 1.67-acre triangular lot at 1621 Ensley Blvd.
Similarly, Zoller is underway with construction at a West End Avenue site to offer a three-story modernist residential building (read here) and is nearing completion on an industrial project in Wilson County.
