The parking garage component of Midtown’s Virgin Hotels Nashville has sold for about $12.17 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, which offers an address of 1 Music Square W., is Dallas-based Spirit Realty. The company website notes Spirit owns about 2,000 properties with a collective value of about $7.9 billion. Among the company’s top 10 tenants are Church’s Chicken, Home Depot and Walgreens.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Chevy Chase, Maryland-based PM Hotel Group. That entity is affiliated with The Buccini/Pollin Group, which developed the site with the 14-story hotel building accommodating the 262-room Virgin. BLUR Workshop and Nashville-based Hastings Architecture designed the building.
Virgin Hotels operates the hotel business, which opened in July 2020 (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
