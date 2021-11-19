Veteran local real estate investor Ched Cooke has paid approximately $3.42 million for West Nashville property located at the southeast corner of Charlotte Avenue and White Bridge Road.
The six-parcel property Cooke acquired is recognized, in part, for a White Castle fast-food restaurant building. The restaurant has long been closed and the remainder of the site is surface parking.
Multiple parties, including White Castle System Inc., were the sellers. The properties — the main address is 5605 Charlotte Pike — have seen ownership (in one case, dating to the 1960s) via various trusts and transfers between related entities.
Known for maintaining a low profile related to his property deals, Cooke ranks among Nashville’s most senior real estate investors. He once was involved in Cooke & Grace Properties, which undertook some development within the city but seemingly is no longer operational.
Cooke could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
