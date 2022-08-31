A Chestnut Hill commercial building located near the Nashville City Cemetery has sold for $2.7 million — with long-time musician, spoken word artist and ex-lead singer of punk band Black Flag Henry Rollins the new owner.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the buyer of the property, with addresses of 1024-1026 Third Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Henry Garfield.

Third

1024-1026 Third Ave. S.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.