Vanderbilt University is ready to begin a major renovation of Kirkland Hall — the distinctive brick and stone tower that nears its 150th birthday and is perhaps the most iconic structure on the campus.
The university has landed a permit, valued at almost $20.8 million, to undertake the effort. Centric Architecture is handling design work, with Barge Cauthen and Associates overseeing engineer duties. Both companies are Nashville based.
The project’s completion date goal is spring 2023.
Kirkland Hall opened in 1875, initially accommodating the entirety of Vanderbilt classrooms and laboratories. After a fire in 1906, the structure was rebuilt with a 170-foot clock tower (see here). It continues to anchor the historic and central part of the VU campus, clearly visible from West End Avenue.
Originally called “Main Building,” the structure was renamed in 1937 to honor James Hampton Kirkland (Vanderbilt’s second chancellor) and his wife, Mary Henderson Kirkland.
The most recent major Kirkland Hall renovation was undertaken in 1988, when HVAC and electrical systems were installed.
The current upgrades will address ADA compliance requirements, flooding mitigation, a restoration of the roof and tile, stair work and a redesigning of restrooms to yield gender-neutral spaces.
The Vanderbilt Board of Trust Executive Committee approved the renovation plans in June 2021.
“With the university’s sesquicentennial celebration on the horizon, this is the ideal time to make critical updates to ensure that Kirkland Hall is accessible and inviting and that it represents our great university fully,” VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told the school's website last year. “We want to preserve and accentuate the historic grandeur of one of our most treasured campus buildings while transforming its interior spaces to support the functional and aspirational goals of our university community.”
The aforementioned Centric was involved with the 6 Magnolia Circle, Mayborn and Connector buildings project on VU’s Peabody campus, for which it received a Historic Preservation Award of Excellence from Associated General Contractors of America.
