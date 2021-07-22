Vanderbilt University has announced Monday it will implode Carmichael Towers East buildings Nos. 1 and 2 on West End Avenue on July 31 at 9 a.m.
The implosion will come almost two years to the day that VU imploded the 14-story Carmichael Tower 3 (part of Carmichael Towers West). The adjacent Carmichael Tower 4 was razed later that summer via mechanical means.
Located between 23rd and 24th avenues at 2321 West End Ave., Carmichael Towers East opened in 1966.
The approximately 15-minute process July 31 will be overseen by both Layton Construction (which is the general contractor of Vanderbilt’s so-called West End Neighborhood) and Controlled Demolition Inc. A permit, valued at $1.4 million, has been issued.
A livestream of the event is expected to be available at vu.edu/towers, a website highlighting the history of the (originally four) buildings through photos and video.
The since-demolished Carmichael Towers West complex (Towers 3 and 4), opened in 1970. The monolithic brick high-rises each stand about 155 feet and represented (when they were joined by the other two buildings) one of the nation’s more unusual academic building arrangements due to their height, mass and prominence on a major street.
The Carmichael Towers 1 and 2 twoers are being razed to continue to make way for residential buildings (VU calls them “colleges”) designed in the Gothic-collegiate style and part of the university’s so-called West End Neighborhood. The overall complex is highlighted by a 20-story brick high-rise for which exterior construction is completed.
Residential College C, which is scheduled to open for fall 2024, will be the fourth such property along West End. The E. Bronson Ingram College opened in 2018, Nicholas S. Zeppos College opened in fall 2020 and the under-construction Rothschild College will open in fall 2022.
The residential colleges will supplement the living-learning environments already in place at The Martha Rivers Ingram Commons (on the Peabody campus), Warren College and Moore College.
“We continue to explore ways to connect our students, faculty and staff as they forge the learning experience together,” Vanessa Beasley, VU vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, said in the release. “Residential colleges give students the opportunity to learn from each other, become more connected and benefit from the resources and wisdom available in the broader Vanderbilt community.”
The implosion of Carmichael East will require temporary road closures. University and Nashville police will be on site, and a blast perimeter will be established, to keep the public at a safe distance. Occupants of buildings within close proximity to the implosion will be evacuated or mandated to remain indoors. Once the implosion and checks to the site and surrounding areas are complete, traffic will reopen and mandatory restrictions will be lifted.
The high-rises are named in memory of the university’s third chancellor, Oliver Cromwell Carmichael.
Of note, and before its razing two years ago, Carmichael Tower 4 accommodated a training exercise for more than 800 Nashville firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.