Vanderbilt University has paid $3.8 million for the campus-area building home to retail business Cumberland Transit, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The sellers of the property, which sits catty-corner from Centennial Park and offers an address of 2803 West End Ave., were Nedra Carnes and John Carnes. The latter paid $145,000 for the property in 1976, Metro records show.
The acquisition does not include two adjacent buildings: one home to Verizon (and that sits at the intersection of 28th and West End avenues) and the other accommodating Three Brothers Coffee at 2809 West End Ave. Nashville’s Lagasse family owns the latter, and Cumberland Transit operates from space in that building also (and accessible from the interior of its main space). The Lagasse family paid $1.1 million for its building in 2007.
According to a source, Cumberland Transit and Three Brothers Coffee are sister businesses with shared ownership and are operating on long-term leases.
Mary Crossman, a relative of veteran local real investor Jim Crossman, owns the Verizon building, with the latter having paid $292,500 for the property in 1993, according to Metro records.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Vanderbilt transaction, with VU officials unavailable for comment.
In business since 1971, Cumberland Transit offers bicycles and outdoor activity items. An adjacent space had been home to the since-closed Scarlett Begonia, which sold women’s clothing and accessories with a South American theme.
This is the third West End Avenue real estate acquisition for Vanderbilt in the past three years, with the previous two involving nearby properties.
In August 2019, the university paid approximately $103 million for the properties home to Redlands Grill, a small office building and Holiday Inn (read here).
In January 2020, Vanderbilt paid $5 million for the Wendy’s property at 2603 West End Ave. (Read more here.)
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In