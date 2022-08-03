Vanderbilt University has paid $3.8 million for the campus-area building home to retail business Cumberland Transit, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The sellers of the property, which sits catty-corner from Centennial Park and offers an address of 2803 West End Ave., were Nedra Carnes and John Carnes. The latter paid $145,000 for the property in 1976, Metro records show.

2803

2803 West End Ave. circa 2019

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.