A four-parcel property located within the West End corridor and near the Vanderbilt University campus has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With a collective 0.88 acres, the properties offer addresses of 113-115 29th Ave. S. and 114-116 30th Ave. S. and sit one block off West End Avenue within the general Midtown area.
Multi-National Business Development LLC owns 114 30th Ave. S. and 113-115 29th Ave. S., having paid a collective $2,780,000 for the properties via a trio of transactions in 1999, 2000 and 2005. An entity affiliated with that LLC, SPR 1 LLC, owns the 116 30th Ave. S. property, having paid $650,000 for that property in 2012.
The LLCs are affiliated with the children of the late Veronica Seigenthaler and the late Thomas Seigenthaler.
Beth Courtney, a partner with the Nashville office of public relations firm Finn Partners, is the managing director of the two LLCs, Metro records show.
Each property accommodates a building, with the four structures offering a collective 15,741 square feet, according to marketing materials. Including an alley, the quartet of properties spans almost one acre.
First Community Mortgage (116 30th), Big Deal Music (115 29th), Lodestone Advisory Group (113 29th) and Tenant Base (114 30th) each operate from one building on the overall site.
The owners have enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the properties.
