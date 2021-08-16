The owner of the East Nashville property home to Eastside Station is eyeing an update to his property.
Adam Leibowitz, co-founder with Andy Neuman of Double A Development, wants to add new buildings to the 3.7-acre site’s existing footprint. The main address is 800 Main St.
Leibowitz will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to seek approval of the concept plan. The property sits within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
“We’ve been thinking about how to best further develop the site,” Leibowitz said. “I want a design that blends the Eastside Station building with the future new structure. We consider it to be an extension of the existing building.”
If the plan is approved, the bulk of the site’s surface parking would be eliminated and replaced with structured parking. The future new construction would be on the east side of the existing building and oriented at the Main Street sidewalk. The building would offer retail and residential space and the parking garage, and would offer five floors on facing Main and four stories facing Woodland.
The Chicago of international design firm Norr is handling the architectural work. Of note, Norr has designed a tower planned for The Gulch site home to A+ Storage (read here).
The existing three-story building — once home to a Bank of America data processing offices — accommodates East Nashville Self Storage, Yeast Nashville, Encircle Acupuncture and East Nashville Family Medicine, among other businesses.
The property offers entrances that face both Main and Woodland streets.
Double A Development LLC acquired the property in May 2008 for $3 million, according to Metro records. Leibowitz and Neuman then upgrading the existing building.
Across the street, Leibowitz (via Lyla Tove Hospitality Holdings) has for sale Fieldhouse Jones building on Main Street (read more here).
In other business, the MDHA DRC will vote on the concept plan for a three-tower project Boston-based The Congress Group is proposing.
To be called 2nd and Peabody, slated for a site bordered by Peabody Street, Second Avenue, Lea Avenue and Third Avenue. The site sits near Rutledge Hill across Third from the home to the Nashville office of real estate firm Colliers and has a main address of 531 Second Ave. S.
The Congress Group also is developing a SoBro site with a Four Seasons hotel. Read more here.
