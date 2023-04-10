A two-tower mixed-use development is being eyed for a SoBro site located near Cummins Station.
The pair of high-rises will stand 37 floors (410 feet) and 32 stories (350 feet), respectively, and offer a collective 818 apartment units, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The property sits within the agency’s arts center redevelopment district.
The development will include an interior plaza and a six-level parking garage (three levels above grade and three below) with 847 parking spaces. Both towers will offer approximately 19,500 square feet of retail space.
The development will require the demolition of the pre-World War II-constructed two-story brick-and-stone Brandau-Craig-Dickerson Building, one of downtown Nashville’s few remaining such structures (see here).
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company seeks to undertake the project on a 2.16-acre site with an address of 810 Lea (with an alternative address of 905 Clark Place). Via an LLC, Lincoln paid $45 million for the property in March 2022 (read here).
Lincoln, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has enlisted Nashville’s ESa to handle architectural work and HDLA for landscape architecture efforts. Catalyst Design Group, also a local company, is the land-planner and engineer.
According to the document, ESa has designed the towers with exteriors comprised primarily of glass, metal and brick.
The team will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on April 18 to seek concept plan approval. In addition, Lincoln will need necessary bonus height for both towers from Metro’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
Lincoln also owns nearby property, located close to the SoBro roundabout, on which it has long eyed a multi-building development called Circle South (read more here). The Post has been unable to contact the company regarding that project’s status.