A two-tower mixed-use development is being eyed for a SoBro site located near Cummins Station.

The pair of high-rises will stand 37 floors (410 feet) and 32 stories (350 feet), respectively, and offer a collective 818 apartment units, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency. The property sits within the agency’s arts center redevelopment district.

