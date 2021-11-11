Trevecca Nazarene University has begun construction of a $42 million residence hall that will become the campus’ tallest building once completed in mid-2023.
The future building, to rise seven floors and accommodate 300 students, will be positioned at the south gateway of Trevecca’s campus at 501 Lester Ave. It will join 11 other TNU residential buildings.
R.C. Mathews Contractor is the construction manager and ESa is the architect. Both are Nashville based.
The split-level residential building is expected to be visible from downtown and will offer a rooftop terrace with a view of the Nashville skyline, the release notes. Other features will include a café and marketplace; apartment-style rooms with full kitchens and lounges; a fitness room and fitness studio; gaming and multipurpose rooms; a laundry facility; and an outdoor courtyard.
“We’re thankful for the support and resources from the Trevecca community that allow us to address the need for more student residence space as we’ve grown,” Trevecca President Dan Boone said in the release.
In addition to the residence hall construction, Trevecca is underway with a health sciences wing being added to the building that’s home to the college’s new School of STEM. In addition, the Jernigan Student Center, located in the middle of campus, is undergoing a full interior renovation (read here). Both projects are on track for completion in late spring 2022.
