Chicago-based Core Spaces has begun construction of a 96-townhome residential development at South Nashville’s Tech Hill, with the first units to deliver in August 2024.

According to a release, Oxenfree at WeHo is being billed as a build-to-rent project. B2R product is defined as detached units for long-term rental purposes and that are typically maintained by large companies (as opposed to individuals).

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.