Chicago-based Core Spaces has begun construction of a 96-townhome residential development at South Nashville’s Tech Hill, with the first units to deliver in August 2024.
According to a release, Oxenfree at WeHo is being billed as a build-to-rent project. B2R product is defined as detached units for long-term rental purposes and that are typically maintained by large companies (as opposed to individuals).
According to a Metro document, the Oxenfree at WeHo will offer units of either 1,400 square feet or 2,000 square feet. Each two-story and three-story townhome will offer single-car rear-accessed garages. A swimming pool and green spaces will be included.
The Nashville development will be one of the first communities from Core Spaces’ Oxenfree. The release notes the B2R brand was founded on the principles of “new (sub)urbanism,” with each development offering the “convenience of maintenance-free multi-family living with all the benefits of a single-family lifestyle.”
Legacy South is serving as general contractor, with Remick Architects handling design. Both are local companies.
This is Core Spaces’ first development in Nashville, and the company plans additional local projects, the release notes.
Nearby the site are located condominium project Alloy and Tech Hill Commons, an office building that houses the Greater Nashville Technology Council. Bongo Java Roasting Company operates on Tech Hill, also.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.