A 19-unit townhome project to be called Westbourne is being planned for a West End corridor-area site located about five blocks west of Centennial Park.

Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Mainland Companies owns the property, which is sandwiched by Hillcrest Place and West End Circle. The company paid $5.5 million the property, offering two small modernist residential buildings with a collective 24 apartments, in March (read here).