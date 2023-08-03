A 19-unit townhome project to be called Westbourne is being planned for a West End corridor-area site located about five blocks west of Centennial Park.
Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Mainland Companies owns the property, which is sandwiched by Hillcrest Place and West End Circle. The company paid $5.5 million the property, offering two small modernist residential buildings with a collective 24 apartments, in March (read here).
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Manuel Zeitlin Architects (MZA) is designing the building, while Barge Civil Associates is the civil engineer and land-planner. Firma is the landscape architect. Each is a local company.
MZA has given the exterior of the homes a design and materials that combine traditional and contemporary elements.
The 19 Westbourne townhomes — each to feature a rooftop exterior living space — have been designed to include five buildings and offer a main address of 3207 West End Circle.
Mainland will seek final site plan approval related to the urban design overlay that covers the property. A Sept. 14 hearing with the Metro Planning Commission has been scheduled.
The two buildings located on the site will need to be demolished. One is known as The Marc and sits at 3209 West End Circle. Opened in 1961, the two-story building offers 16 units.
The other building, opened in 1976 and also with two floors, offers eight units and an address of 3205 West End Circle (and an alternative address of 3214 Hillcrest Place).
To be gated, the Westbourne townhomes also will sit on raw land sandwiched by the two buildings and that was part of the March real estate deal. The 1.2-acre property is located within Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor’s District 21.
The effort comes as Mainland in late February landed Metro approval for a boutique development in Germantown at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. (read here).