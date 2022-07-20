Images have been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a mixed-use tower slated for a Gulch property home to A+ Storage.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St.
In December 2021, Camden paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million to Chicago-based LG Development Group.
Camden Gulch will offer 16 floors (about 240 feet tall), with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail. The price tag is expected to be $250 million.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, could not be reached for comment. He told the Post in March no specific start date has been finalized but that groundbreaking will likely commence first quarter 2023, pending Metro approvals and permits.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Association is designing the building, the exterior for which will primarily offer brick and glass. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
The aforementioned LG Development Group had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components (read here).
Camden will need approval from the Metro Planning Department’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee, with an August meeting expected. However, it will not need to appear before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee. The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Of note, Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence (read more here).
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns 171 apartment developments with a collective 58,300-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.14 billion in 2021.
