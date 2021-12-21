The downtown building home to the Tennessee Bar Association has sold for $6.8 million, with the new owner a New York real estate company that also owns the adjacent The Arcade, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the building, located at 221 Fourth Ave. N., was the Tennessee Legal Community Foundation. The foundation paid $1.35 million for the property in November 1999, according to Metro records.
The new owner is Newco ARC LLC, which is affiliated with Manhattan-based Linfield Capital. In April, Newco Arc LLC and some local investors, including Rob Lowe (who serves as managing director for the local office of commercial real estate company Stream) paid $28 million for The Arcade (read here). Of note, The Arcade is undergoing upgrades (read here).
According to a release, the TBA will maintain offices on one floor of the building while renovations are being completed at 3310 West End Ave., to which the association will move in 2022. The just-sold building also includes Collins and Co. Barber Shop.
The bar center building was constructed in 1871 and is listed on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places. Designed in the Italianate Commercial style, it has accommodated over the years a clothing store, a Shoney’s restaurant and a Union Planters Bank.
“The Tennessee Bar Center has been a great home to the legal community for more than 20 years,” TBA President Sherie Edwards said in the release. “But the downtown office market and the needs of Tennessee lawyers are both evolving, and we came to believe that members could best be served by making this change at this time.”
Chris Grear, Charlotte Ford and Mike Driscoll of Colliers International Nashville represented TBA in the transaction.
The Tennessee Bar Association was founded in 1881 and is home to about 13,000 members.
