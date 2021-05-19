Local commercial real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble announced Wednesday six future tenants for The Wash, the food and beverage business that will operate in the bays of a former East Nashville car wash building.
Located at 1101 McKennie Ave. and fronting Gallatin Avenue, The Wash provides alternative options to chefs and restaurant owners who may not want to (or be able to) invest heavily in a permanent, conventional space. As such, Cauble said the operators can incubate their food and beverage businesses via, if they choose, short-term leases.
According to a release, the future tenants — with an emphasis on international cuisine — are as follows: Two Peruvian Chef, Soy Cubano, The Poki, Tootsie Lou’s Tacos, ESP and Bay 6 Bar. Terms of the leases are not being disclosed, with some of the businesses to be operational by August.
Two Peruvian Chefs will offer authentic Peruvian cuisine, including ceviche, lomo saltado and pork belly sandwiches.
Soy Cubano is a new concept focusing on traditional Cuban sandwiches and dishes “merging South Florida favorites with a twist on Latin cuisine.”
The Poki will serve Hawaiian poké bowls bolstered by Japanese ingredients and flavors. It has operated in the city since 2018.
Tootsie Lou’s Tacos is based in Austin and bills itself as a chef-owned and -operated taqueria focusing on in-house nixtamalized tortillas made from scratch with heirloom Oaxacan corn.
ESP will be the second concept from Gracie Jones Hospitality Group, the parent company of Vietnamese sandwich shop East Side Banh Mi (which opened on Gallatin Road last August and is led by wife-and-husband duo Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton).
Bay 6 Bar is described in the release as an “approachable fast-casual draft cocktail bar” that will be “cool, clean and concise.” Jamie Pfeffer of East Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture, Jordan Fife and Cauble created the concept. Cauble serves as president of Nashville-based Hamilton Development (at which Fife works as project manager).
Notwithstanding Bay 6 Bar, the five other businesses are either woman- or minority-owned.
“The Wash has fully booked within a couple months of announcing the project, and we’re thrilled to partner with such talented chefs and bring new culinary additions to the community,” Cauble said.
Cauble and a group of investors last year paid $412,000 for the property via an LLC, according to Metro records. PTA is handling design work. Eshelman Construction, which also is locally based, will be the general contractor. Each suite is approximately 380 square feet and will be delivered with a hood vent, grease trap, three-compartment sink and a walk-in cooler, they said in the release.
The site is located one block north of Hill Realty’s Hill Center Greenwood, which is anchored by a Publix. See more images of the development here.
