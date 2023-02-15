The Metro government is not collecting enough property tax revenue to pay off debt related to the 2015 tax-increment financing deal that led to the development of mixed-use center One Bellevue Place.
Metro is not on the hook for the difference, but the under-collection could lengthen the time it takes to retire the debt. As part of the TIF deal, Metro diverts additional property tax revenues from the project for debt payments.
The city did not collect enough to pay the bill on Dec. 1, leaving an unpaid balance of $45,690.99. Metro authorities informed state regulators of the unpaid balance, and the State Funding Board discussed the matter Wednesday, resulting in no penalty for Metro.
According to a state official presenting to the board, this was the first time part of the debt payment has gone unpaid, but payments have relied on reserve funds dating back to 2019. The reserve fund for the project is now depleted.
Preston Hollow Community Capital of Texas holds the bonds.
“If it takes longer for the bonds to be paid, it will be that much longer before Metro is able to keep the property tax revenue to pay for constituent services and public employee pay,” said At-Large Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes. “The Council has approved two larger [Industrial Development Board] tax increment financing deals since the Bellevue mall. They are Oracle and Madison Station. We need to understand what is happening with the Bellevue mall deal to see if there are lessons to be learned for these other, larger projects.”
The full TIF deal is worth $21,935,000. Metro Finance and Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
One Bellevue Place, built on the site of the demolished Bellevue Center mall, is home to a Home2 Suites hotel, AMC movie theater, the Nashville Predators’ Ford Ice Center, apartment buildings and dining and retail businesses. The mall closed in 2008, with the site later developed by Crosland Southeast.