The Germantown building long home to the since closed Little’s Fish Market will see Mexican restaurant Taco Mamacita open within its space this summer.
The effort comes after Monen Family Restaurant Group (MFRG) paid $1.9 million for the 1940s-era building in March 2021. The address is 1234 Sixth Ave. N., with the fish market having closed after the sale.
According to a release, MFRG has enlisted local companies Dowdle Construction Group (general contractor), Dryden Architecture & Design and Smith Hanes Interior Design. Dowdle has worked on several other local MFRG projects, including Milk & Honey and HiFi Clyde's.
The future restaurant will offer a rear patio to feature an indoor/outdoor bar. The release does not offer an estimated cost to get the space operational.
Based in Chattanooga, the restaurant company is owned and operated by wife and husband Taylor Monen and Michael Monen.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better team to help us make our new location a home,” Taylor Monen said in the release. “Both Dryden’s and Smith Hane’s designs bring a flair to the project that honors the original structure but also gives it a signature look, and Dowdle has made the construction process feel so smooth even in these turbulent times.”
Dowdle Project Manager Korey Benedict noted the fact that the Germantown building is located near the company’s original office offers a “recipe for a special project.”
In addition to Taco Mamacita, Milk & Honey and HiFi Clyde's, MGRG owns and operates Urban Stack and Community Pie, both located in Chattanooga. The Clyde's space, located in Midtown, originally was to have been home to Milk & Honey, which operates in the mixed-use Gulch Crossing building.
The Germantown Taco Mamacita location will replace the Edgehill Village restaurant, which closed in early 2021. Delivery and pick-up have remained available from the HiFi Clyde’s kitchen on Church Street.
Dowdle has converted other older Nashville structures into full-service restaurants, including Adele’s and Party Fowl in The Gulch and Martin’s BBQ in SoBro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.