Two Sylvan Park retail buildings located near the Richland Park Library have sold for a collective $875,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The West Nashville commercial structures are located at 4916 and 4914 Charlotte Ave., with the former an empty space that shares a wall with the building housing Fred Koller’s Rhino Books. The 4914 space was last home to Sylvan Park Antiques.
The new owner is an LLC that seemingly includes local businessman Josh Ritter, who co-owns with Eric Larence boutique commercial real estate development company Larence Ritter Properties
The sellers were three individuals the Post could not identify with specifics. One of the three, James Freeman, paid a collective $127,000 for the two buildings via transactions from both 1993 and 1994, Metro records show.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Nearby are Betty’s Grill, café Headquarters and restaurant Hugh-Baby’s.
