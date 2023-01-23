A Sylvan Park commercial building located near Cohn School and previously having accommodated an auto repair business has sold for $2.15 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.23-acre property, with an address of 405 46th Ave. N., is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Tri Star Energy. The company is known for its Twice Daily retail convenience stores, White Bison coffee shops, commercial fuel stations and wholesale fuel operations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

405

405 46th Ave. N. as seen looking north in 2018

