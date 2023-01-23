A Sylvan Park commercial building located near Cohn School and previously having accommodated an auto repair business has sold for $2.15 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.23-acre property, with an address of 405 46th Ave. N., is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Tri Star Energy. The company is known for its Twice Daily retail convenience stores, White Bison coffee shops, commercial fuel stations and wholesale fuel operations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.
The seller was Leslie Riley, whom Metro records note seemingly is not related to Pratt family members who previously owned the property. At one time, the late Richard Pratt owned the property and operated with his uncle and father, seemingly starting in 1961, Pratt Brothers Garage from the masonry building on the site. One of West Nashville’s better known businessmen during the second half of the 20th century, Pratt died in 2020.
The late Mark Lambert, a vintage auto enthusiast who converted a former fire truck station on Charlotte Avenue to accommodate an auto body shop, quitclaim deeded the property to Riley, Metro records show. The Post has been unable to determine Lambert's relationship with the Pratts and Riley. Lambert died unexpectedly in January 2022.
The Pratt family had owned the property since 1937, Metro records show, and the building seemingly offers no tenant.
The sale does not include a nearby property located at 4601 Alabama Ave. and home to a Sudden Service convenience store and Shell station. Pratt Properties Partnership owns that 0.36-acre property, which sits across an alley from the just-sold site. In 2020, Tri Star acquired Springfield, Tennessee-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand Sudden Service for an undisclosed sum (read here).
In addition, a Richmond, Virginia-based entity seemingly affiliated with banking company Truist owns a property at 4604 Charlotte Ave., which sits adjacent to the property Tri Star just acquired.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
