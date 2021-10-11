Sylvan Heights apartment building Station 40 has sold for $71.75 million to a Dallas real estate company set on establishing a Nashville presence.
The new owner is Velocis, which drew headlines in February 2020 when it paid $50.25 million for a downtown office tower located at 211 Commerce St. (Read more here.)
A loan for $49,200,000 has been secured, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was a Skokie, Illinois-based entity that acquired the property for $51.75 million in 2018, according to Metro records.
The address of the property is 610 Sylvan Heights Way, with the building sitting one-half block off Charlotte Avenue.
Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty developed the site with the four-story 246-unit building. Station 40 opened in 2016 and includes two other buildings (one with retail and condominiums and the other with retail only anchored by Double Dogs) facing Charlotte Avenue.
The deal is the equivalent of about $291,700 per unit.
“We are very excited to enter the multi-family investment market in Nashville ... following our previous investment in 211 Commerce," Jim Yoder, Velocis partner, told the Post. "We feel confident that Nashville offers Velocis the opportunity to capitalize on the emerging demographic trends and quality of life afforded to its residents and employees alike. We are seeing strong demand for both housing and office space across the market and look forward to expanding our footprint in Nashville in the years to come.”
Nashville-based broker Vince Lefler at Newmark represented Velocis in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the seller used a broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.