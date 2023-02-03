The Pearl

The Pearl

 Courtesy of HV, rootARCH

A late summer construction start is being eyed for a condominium building in Germantown across from Kroger.

Brentwood-based Hidden Valley Homes and HV Urban will undertake the project at 1320 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. on 0.49 acres of raw land the sister businesses (via a related LLC) purchased in July 2022 for $2.4 million, Metro records note.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.