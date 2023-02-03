A late summer construction start is being eyed for a condominium building in Germantown across from Kroger.
Brentwood-based Hidden Valley Homes and HV Urban will undertake the project at 1320 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. on 0.49 acres of raw land the sister businesses (via a related LLC) purchased in July 2022 for $2.4 million, Metro records note.
HV President Jim Spangler told the Post Thursday that Metro has approved plans related to the project and that permits are being sought. HV is using a working name of The Pearl.
To stand four floors, the building will offer 16 three- and four-bedroom condominium units. It will also feature above-grade secured parking and some surface parking in the back segment of the site. A rooftop space will offer games and a covered area “with great views of the city,” Spangler said.
Prospective buyers will be offered customizable interior upgrades, he added.
Civil Site Design Group is the engineer, with Root Architecture handling design work. Both are locally based. Spangler said he is finalizing a loan from Nashville-based FirstBank.
FFNRP LLC, an affiliate of FrontFour Nashville LP (a joint venture between Cottingham Capital Partners LLC and FrontFour Capital), previously sought to develop the site (read here). FFNRP would later sell to the LLC affiliated with Hidden Valley Homes.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.