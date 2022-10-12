Construction and architecture firm Powell is suing craft beer business Craft Brewed and its owner Charles DeVier over alleged nonpayment for design work done on a building in The Nations where DeVier once planned to open a second Craft Brewed.
Powell, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, is seeking to resolve a $60,000 lien the company placed on the 51st Avenue North/Illinois Avenue property. According to the suit, Craft Brewed and Powell entered a design/build agreement in August 2021 related to architectural and construction services as Craft Brewed prepared to open in The Nations. (The primary Craft Brewed is located on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose.)
After DeVier allegedly refused to pay Powell a sum of $60,016.49, Powell terminated the contract in June of this year, according to the lawsuit.
DeVier responded to the termination via email, according to the lawsuit.
“I think you left out the part where Powell submitted costly and mistake-ridden plans, failed to communicate timely status updates, or failed to provide any remedial efforts due to their shortcomings among other issues,” DeVier reportedly responded to a Powell representative. “I consider this matter done as was communicated to Powell quite some time ago. I understand it is your obligation as a paid representative of Powell to send such a letter, but I can assure you if this matter isn’t dropped any further action on you or Powell’s part will be met with equal or greater resistance. Hopefully, Powell can cut their losses and learn from this botched experience.”
DeVier could not be reached for further comment. Officials with Powell, which is based in East Nashville, declined to comment.
The lawsuit notes further that a few weeks later, in July, a Powell representative reportedly followed up with DeVier about the $60,000, to which DeVier responded, “Apparently, the previous email wasn’t clear enough. How can I simplify this for you?”
Powell is seeking a total of $224,262 in the suit.
DeVier originally planned to have the Craft Brewed location open by the end of this year after purchasing the property for $1.73 million in October 2021. He listed the property for sale or lease in June. According to Metro records, it has not yet sold.