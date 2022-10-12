CB2.png

Renderings of a once-planned Craft Brewed in The Nations

Construction and architecture firm Powell is suing craft beer business Craft Brewed and its owner Charles DeVier over alleged nonpayment for design work done on a building in The Nations where DeVier once planned to open a second Craft Brewed.

Powell, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, is seeking to resolve a $60,000 lien the company placed on the 51st Avenue North/Illinois Avenue property. According to the suit, Craft Brewed and Powell entered a design/build agreement in August 2021 related to architectural and construction services as Craft Brewed prepared to open in The Nations. (The primary Craft Brewed is located on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose.)

Download PDF Craft Brewed lawsuit