The owner of Nashville-based micro-beer retailer Craft Brewed is now listing for sale a property located in The Nations — a move that has yielded uncertainty related to a taproom and bottle shop he had planned for the site.
As the Post reported in January, Craft Brewed owner Chip DeVier was preparing to have the business open by year's end. However, DeVier is now offering the 0.17-acre property for sale for an undisclosed asking price, and it is unclear if the effort will materialize. The property offers an address of 5101 Illinois Ave.
DeVier said his plans are old hold and that he is also, in addition to selling, "exploring the possibility of leasing the space." Another option could see a future buyer/owner could lease back the site’s building, which seemingly once accommodated a catering business, to DeVier and Craft Brewed.
DeVier paid $1.73 million for the property — located catty-corner from the building home to micro-brewery Harding House — in October 2021, according to Metro records.
Cameron Bice and Matt Cooper, affiliate brokers with Nashville-based Baker Storey McDonald Properties, are handling the marketing of the property for DeVier.
Nashville-based Powell Studio had been hired to oversee design work.
The original Craft Brewed operates at 2502 Eighth Ave. S. in Berry Hill near Melrose and offers retail and bar components. Opened in 2012, the business serves basic food items such as pizza, hummus and pretzels. Though Craft Brewed offers alcoholic beverages of many types, it is best known for its extensive selection of micro and specialty beers.
