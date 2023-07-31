A state-owned downtown office building — once home to the city’s oldest African-American-owned bank — has been listed for sale once more after discussions with Metro Government failed to yield a sale.
Located at 400 Deaderick St. and sitting on 0.57 acres, the 15-story 244,957-square-foot Citizens Plaza tower opened in 1985 and stands almost 200 feet. As such, it ranks among the central business district’s 30 tallest buildings.
The state has owned Citizens Plaza since 1986, having paid about $25.36 million for it, Metro records show. As of early 2021, the property offers an appraised value of about $61.58 million.
In 2022, the state and Metro were discussing a possible sale (read here). However, a Tennessee Department of General Services spokesperson told the Post the talks of a deal have ended, thus prompting the state to resume actively marketing the property for sale.
Originally, the state listed the property for sale in early 2018, with most of the state employees working from the building having moved out that year.
The building previously housed the main offices of Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company, which was founded in 1904 as the first minority-owned bank in Tennessee. Citizens Bank now operates its corporate headquarters at 1917 Heiman St.
The building is home to the Tennessee Arts Commission, a state entity. However, it is unclear is any other state agencies operate from the tower.
The state is accepting sealed bids on the property and has enlisted Rosco High and Hunter Hillenmeyer, senior vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to handle the marketing of the property.