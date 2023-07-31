400 Deaderick

Citizens Plaza

 Courtesy of state of Tennessee, CBRE

A state-owned downtown office building — once home to the city’s oldest African-American-owned bank — has been listed for sale once more after discussions with Metro Government failed to yield a sale.

Located at 400 Deaderick St. and sitting on 0.57 acres, the 15-story 244,957-square-foot Citizens Plaza tower opened in 1985 and stands almost 200 feet. As such, it ranks among the central business district’s 30 tallest buildings.