The State of Tennessee has paid $528,880 for a small property located underneath downtown’s Broadway viaduct and needed as part of the effort to replace the aging structure.

The seller of the 0.05-acre sliver of Gulch land, with an address of 1 11th Ave. S., was an LLC affiliated with veteran Nashville-based real estate developer and investor Jim Caden.

