Nashville-based boutique residential development company Jackson Builders is eyeing a March start on a 12-unit townhome project for North Nashville.
The main address is 2106 24th Ave. N. in Buena Vista Heights, with the project not yet having a name.
Roberto Gutierrez, Jackson Builders managing partner, said each residence will offer about 1,900 square feet (one will be 1,500) with a rooftop deck, two-car garage and two surface parking spots. The townhomes are expected to be priced in the $600,000s. Of note, the development's units will be among the highest-priced the general area has seen to date.
Nashville-based Building Ideas (led by partner David Baird) is the architect. Jackson Builders will serve as general contractor. A March 2023 completion date is eyed.
Via an affiliated LLC, Jackson Builders paid $575,000 in April 2021 for the 0.75-acre property, according to Metro records.
Roberto Gutierrez, Jackson Builders managing partner, said the team continues its focus on the city’s north side. For example, the company completed in August 2021 a seven-unit townhome project at 2403 Jefferson St. All units have been sold.
“In addition to the numerous infrastructure improvements we will be providing — the vibrant new homes will be visible from Clarksville Pike and will help continue to progress the street,” Gutierrez said. “These types of high-density infill projects in urban areas support businesses, help our neighborhood continue to flourish, and help to aid the inventory shortages we have in Nashville's housing market currently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.