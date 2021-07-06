A Spence Lane-area commercial property owned by one of Nashville’s key record label executives from the 1970-2000s has sold for $5 million, a mere two months after it was listed for sale for $4.8 million.
The new owner of the 1.65-acre property, which has an address of 1325 Elm Hill Pike and offers a 51,325-square-foot warehouse constructed in 1964, is an LLC affiliated with Granite City, Illinois-based Icon Mechanical. Icon designs and builds mechanical equipment and operates a Nashville office. It has designed and constructed for Pfizer and Zurich, among other clients.
The seller was Gayron “Moe” Lytle, who co-founded Gusto Records in 1973 with Tommy Hill. Of note, Gusto maintains what is considered one of the nation’s largest independently owned catalogues of record masters. In addition, the company continues to own both King Records and Starday Records. Starday Studios, which opened in 1952 and is now closed, is considered one of Nashville’s most storied recording studios.
The transaction is the equivalent of more than $100 per foot based on the building’s size.
Lytle paid $937,500 for the property in 2005, according to Metro records. Mike Lytle, a relative, of Lytle Properties represented the seller.
The property is located about two miles southeast of downtown. As such, marketing materials note the warehouse could be used as a “last mile” facility given its proximity to downtown, Nashville International Airport, FedEx and UPS. The building includes an office space of about 3,300 square feet.
The Post was unable to determine if Icon had broker representation and what the company has planned for the building.
