A South Nashville warehouse located near Nashville Zoo and home to one of the city’s larger cabinet-making companies has sold for $14,215,000.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 6.62-acre property, with an address of 3650 Trousdale Drive, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Hamilton Creek Partners.
The seller was a trust that had owned the industrial property since 1996. Metro records are unclear as to what the trust paid for the property.
Kabinart operates from the site's roughly 165,000-square-foot warehouse. Founded in 1963, the cabinetmaker employs about 150 workers, according to its website. The company could not be reached for comment regarding whether it will remain in the building or relocate.
Edward Waud, Hamilton Creek chief operating officer, declined to note if Kabinart will remain as a tenant.
Hamilton Creek owns 25 other similar properties, with a collective 1.9 million square feet, and is now listing for sale a nearby South Nashville property (read here).
“We are excited to add 3650 Trousdale to our industrial portfolio,” Waud said. “Hamilton Creek Partners has owned industrial properties in the surrounding area for nine years. It is a great in-town industrial submarket, and we are always looking to grow our holdings in that section of South Nashville."
Metro records show Western Auto, a defunct Kansas City-based company that oversaw a retail chain of stores offering automobile parts and accessories, once owned the 1955-opened warehouse. The company ceased operations in 2003, having paid $130,000 for the property in 1982, according to Metro records.
Zac Cypress and Max Smith with the local office of Colliers International represented Hamilton Creek in the transaction, Waud said. The seller used no broker.