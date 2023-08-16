A South Nashville warehouse located near Nashville Zoo and home to one of the city’s larger cabinet-making companies has sold for $14,215,000.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 6.62-acre property, with an address of 3650 Trousdale Drive, is an LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Hamilton Creek Partners.

Edward+Waud+Headshot.jpg

Edward Waud
Screen Shot 2023-08-16 at 11.03.46 AM.png

3650 Trousdale Drive