A South Nashville property located near downtown and owned by the same family since 1956 has sold for more than $1.57 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 155 Lafayette St. and accommodating a nondescript building, is an LLC affiliated with downtown-based nonprofit Tennessee Justice Center.
The seller was Corenswet Partners LP. At least one member of the Corenswet family had, over the years, owned Ideal Liquor Store. That business still operates from the just-sold property, as does David’s Discount Tobacco and Beer.
Tennessee Justice Center officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the building, though a move to the newly purchased building seems likely. The center, which provides legal and social supports for families in need, operates at 211 Seventh Ave. N. in the former Young Women's Christian Association Building, to date used as office space but slated for a hotel (read here).
The specific price was $1,574,500.
Charlie Gibson, managing director with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller, and Janet Sterchi and Doug Ryan of Colliers represented the buyer.
