Two Berry Hill-area industrial buildings — with a history of affiliation with a 100-year old company — have been offered for sale for $2.4 million and may soon be under contract.
Located at 2929 Kraft Drive, the South Nashville buildings sit on 0.5 acres and offer a collective 9,660 square feet, according to marketing material.
Tencarva Machinery Company owns the property, having paid $642,000 for it in December 2012, Metro records show. Founded in 1978 and based in Greensboro, N.C., Tencarva distributes and repairs wastewater treatment and liquid handling equipment and accessories.
The two buildings located on the site were constructed in 1984 and 1985, respectively. The Showers Pros operates from one of the buildings, with Atlas Copco (which works with compressors) conducting business in the other.
The late Norfleet Allen once owned the property, acquiring it in 1967 for a sum for which Metro records are unclear. A member of Nashville Yacht Club (NYC), Allen worked within the water treatment industry for more than 50 years, according to his NYC obituary.
Allen and J.P. Cunningham in 1965 acquired the 1923-founded Southern Sales Company. That 100-year-old company, which also works within the wastewater products industry, is affiliated with Tencarva Machinery Company and operates near the for-sale property at 2937 Kraft Drive.
Tencarva has enlisted Ben Mosely and Perry Wolcott — managing director and vice president, respectively, of the local office of Chicago-based JLL — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Mosely told the Post the property could soon be under contract.
“We have had a high level of interest in the property and recently received an offer we hope will materialize into a contract,” he said, declining to identify the prospective buyer.
“The area has undergone huge transformation the past few years,” Mosely added. “These older industrial core properties are being repurposed and reused for a higher and better use.”
