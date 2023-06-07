Two South Nashville industrial properties located near Coleman Park and on adjacent sites on the same street but with different ownership have been listed for sale for a collective $12.35 million.
One listing is for 201 Whitsett Road, with the building located on the 1.69-acre property having previously accommodated Prisma Nashville. The Phoenix-based business in 2021 acquired for an undisclosed sum Parris Printing, which ranks among Nashville’s longest-operational providers of design, print and mail services and which works from the building. Prisma announced in May 2022 it would expand Nashville operations (read here).
The current tenant is Swim Distributors of Nashville, which offers swimming pool supplies.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Hamilton Creek Partners owns the property, having paid $5.61 million for it in May 2022, Metro records note. The LLC has given the site’s 34,000-square-foot warehouse a renovation, marketing materials note, and is now listing the property for sale for $8.5 million.
In January, Hamilton Creek Partners paid $3.1 million for 1227 Fesslers Lane (read here).
The listing is the equivalent of $250 per square foot based on the building’s size. Sources said the price is somewhat high compared to the figures related to similar nearby properties that have either recently sold or have been listed for sale.
The other listing is for 213 Whitsett Road, with the 22,500-square-foot warehouse located on that property anchored by used high-end automobile dealership Cox & Co. Motorcars. Founded in 2003 in Birmingham, the business focuses on European luxury vehicles and does not use outdoor lots for display purposes. In addition, the warehouse is home to three other tenants.
According to Metro records, a married couple (details about whom the Post was unable to determine) owns the 1.66-acre 213 Whitsett Road property, having acquired it in 1979 for $107,500. The property is now listed for $3.85 million, the equivalent of approximately $171 per foot based on the 22,500-square-foot building’s size. Sources said the price is comparable to the figures associated with similar nearby properties that have either recently sold or have been listed for sale.
The owner of 201 Whitsett has enlisted Scott Fishel, acquisitions and development associate with the aforementioned Hamilton Creek Partners, to market and sell the property. Jay Reeves, senior associate with Nashville’s Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, is representing the owner of 213 Whitsett. Reeves oversaw the $4.8 million sale in February of a nearby, and similar, industrial property on Armory Drive (read here).
Reeves told the Post the owners of the pair of Woodbine properties are not affiliated and that the marketing of the two is not being directly coordinated to necessarily yield a sale to one buyer. Both properties are zoned for industrial-warehouse use.
“It is not often that industrial properties of this size are available for sale with such close proximity to downtown Nashville,” Reeves said.