Two South Nashville industrial properties located near Coleman Park and on adjacent sites on the same street but with different ownership have been listed for sale for a collective $12.35 million.

One listing is for 201 Whitsett Road, with the building located on the 1.69-acre property having previously accommodated Prisma Nashville. The Phoenix-based business in 2021 acquired for an undisclosed sum Parris Printing, which ranks among Nashville’s longest-operational providers of design, print and mail services and which works from the building. Prisma announced in May 2022 it would expand Nashville operations (read here).

213

213 Whitsett Road

