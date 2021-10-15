Covenant Crossing Apartments art

Covenant Crossing Apartments

A South Nashville apartment complex has sold for $15.5 million — more than twice the dollar figure for which it previously sold six years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property home to Covenant Crossing Apartments is a Maple Grove, Minnesota-based LLC, detail about which the Post was unable to determine.

The sellers were two LLCs affiliated with Provo, Utah-based Peak Capital Partners and that acquired the apartment property in 2015 for $7.2 million, Metro records show. The units seemingly were upgrades following that purchase.

Opened in 1969 and located in Woodbine at 108 Thompson Lane, Covenant Crossing Apartments offers 110 units in multiple two-story buildings. The transaction is the equivalent of almost $141,000 per unit.

Of note, a similar South Nashville apartment complex recently sold for $17.28 million, the equivalent of about $108,000 per unit (read more here).

Peak Living, which apparently is affiliated with the seller, manages Covenant Crossing Apartments.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.

Tags

My position with Nashville Post has evolved since 2000 when I began work with the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister pub in 2008 (when I began some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have worked mainly with the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.