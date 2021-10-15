A South Nashville apartment complex has sold for $15.5 million — more than twice the dollar figure for which it previously sold six years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property home to Covenant Crossing Apartments is a Maple Grove, Minnesota-based LLC, detail about which the Post was unable to determine.
The sellers were two LLCs affiliated with Provo, Utah-based Peak Capital Partners and that acquired the apartment property in 2015 for $7.2 million, Metro records show. The units seemingly were upgrades following that purchase.
Opened in 1969 and located in Woodbine at 108 Thompson Lane, Covenant Crossing Apartments offers 110 units in multiple two-story buildings. The transaction is the equivalent of almost $141,000 per unit.
Of note, a similar South Nashville apartment complex recently sold for $17.28 million, the equivalent of about $108,000 per unit (read more here).
Peak Living, which apparently is affiliated with the seller, manages Covenant Crossing Apartments.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
