The master developer of The Gulch has paid $15 million for a South Davidson County suburban office building located in the Grassmere office park near Nashville Zoo, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Via an LLC, MarketStreet Enterprises now owns the property, which is located at 636 Grassmere Park and is home to Reliant Realty and Cyber Graphics. The 62,350-square-foot structure sits on about 6.02 acres.
A partnership, details about which the Post was unable to determine, was the seller, having paid about $5.39 million for the property in October 2016, according to Metro records.
MarketStreet landed a $9 million loan from Capstar Bank, according to a separate document. Of note, MarketStreet owns a nearby property located at 648 Grassmere Park, having paid $25.94 million for it in 2015 (read here).
Rick Helton, W.B. Scoggin and Don Albright with the Nashville office of Orlando-based commercial real estate company Foundry Commercial
Crews Johnston, vice president with the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented MarketStreet.
636 Grassmere Park opened in 1985 and was renovated in 2017. A Class B building that is fully leased, it is also home to Inova Payroll and Wolfe Physical Therapy. The site offers 205 parking spaces.
Suburban office buildings have commanded about $250 per foot, according to multiple sources.
The deal is the equivalent of about $240 per foot based on the building’s size, in line with the roughly $250 per foot the city’s suburban office buildings often command.
Reliant Realty operates multiple offices in Tennessee and Florida and is home to about 850 agents focused on residential real estate.
Cyber Graphics is based in Memphis and offers offices in Cleveland, Milwaukee and Neenah, Wisconsin. Its thrust is imaging for packaged food, beverage and pharmaceutical products.
Grassmere Business Park, located off Trousdale Drive about five miles south of downtown and near the Harding Place and Interstate 65 exit, offers 12 commercial buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.