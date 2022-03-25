A SoBro property located one block west of the bustling district’s roundabout and near Cummins Station has sold for $45 million.
The new owner of the 2.16-acre property — with a main address of 810 Lea Ave. and recognized for an old-school two-story masonry structure called the Brandau-Craig-Dickerson Building — is Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., according to Nashville Business Journal.
The seller was AMG 810 Lea LLC, which is affiliated with New Orleans-based Key Development. The LLC acquired the site for $8.1 million in mid-2018 along with a parcel located at 805 Lea Ave., on which a 31-story mixed-use tower now sits.
Other addresses of the just-sold property are 300 10th Ave. S., and 310 10th Ave. S.
The deal is the equivalent of about $20.8 million per acre and $478 per square foot, two of the higher marks for such a transaction.
According to a source, design is underway for a future development on the site, likely with a residential focus. Lincoln officials could not be reached for comment.
Cushman & Wakefield Managing Director Charlie Gibson represented Lincoln, while Rob Lowe, executive managing partner with the local office of Stream Realty Partners, was the broker for Key.
The aforementioned Brandau-Craig-Dickerson Building sits across 10th Avenue from the Cummins Station entrance near Mexican restaurant Cinco de Mayo. The building is expected to be razed once Lincoln begins future work on the site.
Of note, Lincoln Property is expected to soon be underway with construction of 30-story office tower Circle South (read here) at 410 Eighth Ave. S. On an adjacent parcel, Lincoln plans a 19-story 261-unit residential tower.
