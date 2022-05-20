A two-parcel SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels has sold for $35 million — 29 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 17 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.61-acre property, with addresses 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S., is Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services. That company developed the Third Avenue South site in SoBro of Hyatt Place hotel (see here).
The seller was serial tech entrepreneur Al Ganier, who paid $1.2 million for the property in 2005, Metro records show. Ganier drew local headlines in the early 2000s for running afoul of the federal government related to his Education Networks of America’s landing contracts from the state of Tennessee.
Ganier, a friend of then-Gov. Don Sundquist, via a plea agreement reportedly served an 18-month unsupervised probation and paid a $5,000 fine for what was eventually ruled a misdemeanor violation.
The SoBro land transaction is the equivalent of about $1,317 per square foot. For context, surface parking lots located within the nearby The District (Lower Broadway, Second Avenue North and Printers Alley) have commanded up to $1,500 per foot in recent transactions. However, a 0.11-acre surface parking lot located at 107 Fourth Ave. N. recently sold for $10.2 million, the equivalent of $2,129 per foot (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
White Lodging Services is seemingly unrelated to White/Peterman Properties Inc., also headquartered near Merrillville, Indiana. The latter teamed with Atlanta-based Five Star Realty Partners to develop a 1.3-acre site across Eighth Avenue South from the just-sold property with an Embassy Suites and a 1 Hotel — construction for which is nearing completion.
Also located near the property are the JW Marriott and Westin hotels.
White Lodging Services also seemingly owns the Marriott Nashville Hotel building at 2555 West End Ave., with the company having a land lease with Vanderbilt University.
