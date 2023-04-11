The owners of SoBro’s Residence Inn by Marriott plan to add 36 guest rooms to the building’s third floor of parking.
The update, for which a permit has been applied, will represent a move seemingly not previously seen within Nashville’s hotel industry.
Valued at $8.73 million, the permit notes about 26,700 square feet of the 32,600 feet of level-three garage space will be converted. Additional storage and housekeeping space will be created via the conversion.
With a main address of 410 Rep. John L. Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South), the building is distinctive for housing three hotels: In addition to the Residence Inn, a SpringHill Suites and an AC Hotel (both are Marriott brands) operate from the 19-story structure.
Lawrenceville, Georgia’s Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates is the architect, with Crain Construction of Nashville to serve as general contractor, the permit notes.
Atlanta-based North Point Hospitality Group developed the site with the building, which offers a collective 455 rooms and opened in 2018. At the time, it was the first tri-branded Marriott building and three-hotel grouping, in general, located in the United States.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the proposal in December 2022. The hotel building is located within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was required.
North Point officials could not be reached for comment.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.