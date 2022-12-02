Marriott
Courtesy of Marriott

In a move not previously commonly seen within Nashville’s hotel industry, SoBro’s Residence Inn by Marriott is looking to add 37 guest rooms within existing seemingly unused space in the building from which it operates.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the double queen suites apparently will be located on the building’s third floor.

