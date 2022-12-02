In a move not previously commonly seen within Nashville’s hotel industry, SoBro’s Residence Inn by Marriott is looking to add 37 guest rooms within existing seemingly unused space in the building from which it operates.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the double queen suites apparently will be located on the building’s third floor.
With a main address of 410 Rep. John L. Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue South), the building is distinctive for housing three hotels: In addition to the Residence Inn, a SpringHill Suites and an AC Hotel (both are Marriott brands) operate from the 19-story structure.
Atlanta-based North Point Hospitality Group developed the site with the building, which offers a collective 455 rooms and opened in 2018 (read more here). At the time, it was the first tri-branded Marriott building and three-hotel grouping, in general, located in the United States.
The hotel is located within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District. Given the proposed update seemingly would include alterations to the exterior of the building, North Point will need to seek approval from the MDHA Design Review Committee. A Dec. 6 meeting is scheduled.
North Point officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if the addition of the rooms for the Residence Inn will require a room reduction for one or both of the other hotels.